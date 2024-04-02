Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur today, April 2. Speaking at the rally ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Indian Prime Minister attacked the opposition and said, "We say 'Bhrashtachaar hatao'. But they say Bhrashtachaari ko bachao". PM Narendra Modi also expressed confidence in winning the upcoming General Polls and said that their term will begin in a few months. "In this third term there will be even bigger action against corruption," he added. ‘Niyat Sahi Toh Nateeje Bhi Sahi’: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Public Rally in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur, Lists Government Schemes Which Benefitted the Hill-state (Watch Video).

'Bhrashtachaari Ko Bachao'

#WATCH | We say 'Bhrashtachaar hatao'. But they say 'Bhrashtachaari ko bachao', "says PM Modi as he targets the Opposition during his public rally in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand. "Only a few months are left for our third term to begin and in this third term there will be even bigger… pic.twitter.com/1E8s2GMVyv — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

