Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a public rally in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. Hinting on the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024, PM Modi said, “Niyat sahi toh nateeje bhi sahi (If intentions are positive, the results are also good).” The latter also listed various government schemes which have benefitted the state during his speech. During the event, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present among other senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP). Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Narendra Modi To Address Rallies in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan Today.

PM Narendra Modi Addresses Public Rally in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur

#WATCH | "Niyat sahi toh nateeje bhi sahi," says PM Modi as he talks about the development of Uttarakhand and various government schemes which have benefitted the state, in Rudrapur. pic.twitter.com/6VN1t0axq8 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2024

