Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to condole the death of senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra. Malhotra passed away at Delhi AIIMS today, September 30. He was 93. In his post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Narendra Modi said that Vijay Kumar Malhotra ji distinguished himself as an outstanding leader who had a very good understanding of people’s issues. "He played a vital role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. He is also remembered for his Parliamentary interventions. Pained by his passing away," the Prime Minister added while offering condolences to his family and admirers. Vijay Kumar Malhotra Dies: Senior BJP Leader Passes Away at Delhi AIIMS Aged 93.

Vijay Kumar Malhotra Played a Vital Role in Strengthening Our Party in Delhi, Says PM Narendra Modi

Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji distinguished himself as an outstanding leader, who had a very good understanding of people’s issues. He played a vital role in strengthening our Party in Delhi. He is also remembered for his Parliamentary interventions. Pained by his passing away.… pic.twitter.com/7hPLmBxZEI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 30, 2025

