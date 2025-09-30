Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra is no more. He passed away this morning in Delhi. The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi confirmed the news of Vijay Kumar Malhotra's death. In an official statement, Delhi's AIIMS said, "Shri Vijay Kumar Malhotra Ji, a senior BJP leader aged 93 years, was admitted to AIIMS New Delhi, where he passed away in the morning of 30th September 2025." Notably, Vijay Kumar Malhotra passed away at the age of 93. Malhotra was the first president of the Delhi unit of the BJP. Incidentally, his demise came a day after the Delhi BJP received a permanent office at DDU Marg, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, September 29. Debendra Pradhan Dies: Veteran BJP Leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's Father Passes Away at 84 in Delhi.

Senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra Passes Away at 93

Senior BJP leader Vijay Kumar Malhotra (in file pic) passes away at AIIMS, New Delhi at the age of 93 years. pic.twitter.com/6DwTLi4k1w — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2025

