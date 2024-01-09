On January 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show in Gandhinagar. Accompanying him were President Dr Jose Ramos Horta of Timor-Leste, President Filipe Nyusi of Mozambique, and Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendrabhai Patel. In a symbolic gesture, PM Modi released a commemorative coin and stamp during the inauguration, marking the significance of the Vibrant Gujarat initiative." PM Narendra Modi Hugs Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, Pats His Back During Bilateral Meeting in Gandhinagar (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Arrives in Gujarat Trade Show

#WATCH | PM Modi at Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show in Gandhinagar pic.twitter.com/2Va9kGWQS5 — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show

VIDEO | PM Modi releases commemorative coin, stamp at the inauguration of Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show in Gandhinagar. @VibrantGujarat pic.twitter.com/MXxFRBxzKI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 9, 2024

