Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, January 9, held a bilateral meeting with Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi in Gujarat's Gandhinagar. A video showing the Indian Prime Minister hugging and patting Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi's back while welcoming him has also gone viral on social media. The 30-second video clip shows PM Narendra Modi sharing a warm hug with Filipe Jacinto Nyusi as he welcomes Mozambique's President for a bilateral meeting during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar. PM Narendra Modi Welcomes Timor-Leste President Dr Jose Ramos Horta at Vibrant Gujarat Summit in Gandhinagar (See Pics).

PM Modi with Mozambique President in Gandhinagar

#WATCH | Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a bilateral meeting with Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, in Gandhinagar. #VibrantGujaratGlobalSummit pic.twitter.com/zN3fehAdqv — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2024

