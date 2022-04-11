PM Narendra Modi will be awarded the first-ever Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar award. According to reports, PM Modi will receive the honour at an award ceremony that will be held at Shanmukhanand Hall in Mumbai on April 24. Late, Lata Mangeshkar's brother Hridaynath Mangeshkar announced the new award and said that the first award of this year will be given to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The awards is given to those who have made special contributions to the country.

Congratulations to Hon PM @narendramodi ji for being first awardee of ‘Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar’ Award for the selfless service to Nation &society. This award,in memory of Lata Didi will be given every year. It’s gladdening that award will be presented to Hon PM Modiji in Mumbai. https://t.co/aXW6jG2k2y — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 11, 2022

