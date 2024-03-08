Sudha Murty, acclaimed for her contributions to social work and education, has been nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Hailing Murty's nomination to the upper house of the parliament, PM Narendra Modi, in a post on X, said, "Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to our 'Nari Shakti', exemplifying the strength and potential of women in shaping our nation's destiny. Wishing her a fruitful Parliamentary tenure." National Creators' Award 2024: PM Narendra Modi Presents First Ever Most Creative Creator Award at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi (Watch Videos).

PM Narendra Modi Hails Sudha Murty's Rajya Sabha Nomination

I am delighted that the President of India has nominated @SmtSudhaMurty Ji to the Rajya Sabha. Sudha Ji's contributions to diverse fields including social work, philanthropy and education have been immense and inspiring. Her presence in the Rajya Sabha is a powerful testament to… pic.twitter.com/lL2b0nVZ8F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2024

