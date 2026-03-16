In a significant move for the artificial intelligence landscape, Elon Musk has welcomed Indian-origin software engineer Aman Gottumukkala to the SpaceX and xAI team. Gottumukkala, who announced his transition on Monday, March 16, joins the AI startup following the remarkable success of his own venture, Firebender. His startup, an AI-powered coding assistant for Android developers, gained international attention for generating millions of dollars in revenue while operating with a lean team of just three people. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Aman Gottumukkala said that he is joining SpaceX and xAI to build the best coding AI. "xAI is the place to build the future. Frontier compute, extraordinary talent, and a strong hold on physical intelligence and space," he said in his post. Replying to Gottumukkala, Elon Musk said, "Welcome". xAI To Catch Up This Year and Exceed All Other Companies by Long Distance: Elon Musk.

Elon Musk Welcomes Aman Gottumukkala, Who Joins SpaceX and xAI

Welcome! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2026

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