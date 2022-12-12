Pravrajika Bhaktiprana, fourth president of Sri Sarada Math and Ramakrishna Sarada Mission Dakshineswar, passed away on Sunday night. The chief pontiff breathed her last at the age of 102. Condoling the demise of Hindu sannyasini, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "I bear a heavy heart upon hearing of the demise of revered Pravrajika Bhaktiprana Mataji, 4th President of Sri Sarada Math & Ramakrishna Sarada Mission. An incomparable loss for all the followers of the Order and the devotees at large. May she rest in everlasting peace." Lieutenant General KC Panchanathan Dies: Indian Army’s 101 Area General Officer Commanding Suffers Heart Attack, Passes Away in Shillong.

