Indian Army's 101 Area General Officer Commanding Lt Gen KC Panchanathan passed away today due to cardiac arrest in Shillong. The Indian Army gave this information. He held several prestigious appointments during his service. Indian Army Jawans Come to Rescue of Overturned Bus, Push It Back on Its Wheels in Srinagar (Watch Video)

