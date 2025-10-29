Today, October 29, President Droupadi Murmu took a historic sortie in a Rafale aircraft in Ambala, Haryana. According to news agency ANI, Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh also flew in another aircraft. It is reported that Group Captain Amit Gehani is the pilot of the aircraft carrying the President. He is also the Commanding Officer (CO) of the Indian Air Force's No. 17 Squadron called the "Golden Arrows". Before getting on to the Rafale fighter jet, the President wore a G-suit. Earlier, she was formally given a guard of honour before her Rafale sortie at the Ambala Air Force Station. President Droupadi Murmu To Take Sortie in Rafale Fighter Jet at Ambala Air Force Station in Haryana Today.

President Droupadi Murmu Undertakes Rafale Sortie at Ambala Air Force Station

#WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu takes a sortie in a Rafale aircraft in Ambala, Haryana Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh is also flying in another aircraft Group Captain Amit Gehani is the pilot of the aircraft carrying the President. He is also the Commanding… pic.twitter.com/f3WRhGF0Nx — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2025

