President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting London, United Kingdom from September 17 to 19. She will attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and also offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India.

Check Tweet:

President Droupadi Murmu will be visiting London, United Kingdom on 17-19 September 2022 to attend the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II & offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India. (File photos) pic.twitter.com/Nir194MBHg — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)