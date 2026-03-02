President Donald Trump stated Monday that U.S. and Israeli military operations in Iran are projected to last four to five weeks, though he emphasized the United States possesses the capability to sustain the conflict indefinitely. Speaking at the White House during the third day of Operation Epic Fury, Trump dismissed suggestions that he would lose interest in the campaign, asserting, "I don't get bored. There's nothing boring about this. The President claimed the mission is currently "ahead of schedule," noting that while the administration initially allotted four weeks to dismantle Iran’s military leadership, the primary objective was achieved "in about an hour." The strikes have targeted Iran's nuclear infrastructure, missile sites, and naval assets. Despite the rapid start, Trump warned that additional U.S. casualties are expected as the "large-scale combat operations" continue to eliminate what he described as a "colossal threat" to American and regional security. Who Will Lead Iran Next? Power Struggle Begins After Death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in US-Israel Strikes.

Trump Says Iran Operations Likely to Last 4 to 5 Weeks

#WATCH | On the Iran-Israel conflict, US President Donald Trump says, "... Right from the beginning we projected four to five weeks, but we have capability to go far longer than that. Somebody said today, the President wants to do it really quickly and after that, he'll get… pic.twitter.com/rZWuVWKh71 — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

