Farmers Union to lift blockade of roads across Haryana after police released protesting farmers detained in Karnal, said BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni.

Protesting farmers who were detained from Karnal have been released. With this, we have decided to lift the blockade of roads across Haryana: Bharatiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni (Visuals from Bastara toll plaza in Karnal) pic.twitter.com/xjEBfrKKCR — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2021

