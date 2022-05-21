Dr Ishwar Gilada from Pune on Saturday said that the Monkeypox virus is zoonotic like HIV that initially came as a monkey virus called simian immunodeficiency virus. "Such viruses spread in animals but jump to humans" he said. "Such viruses spread in animals but jump to humans. In last 40 yrs, all infections are virals. Don't have very potent anti-viral. Virals keep mutating," Dr Gilada said. He further said that no one" can say for a fact that a virus will become pandemic. "Especially after Covid, which travelled from one small city to world, halting it for two years. But there isn't a need to panic. Need is to study," he said.

Check tweet:

