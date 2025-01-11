A chaotic scene unfolded at City Kart Mall in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, when a monkey created havoc by attacking a woman and snatching her shoe. Viral footage shows the monkey jumping onto the woman’s head as she crouched in fear, while onlookers struggled to help. Storekeepers attempted to lure the monkey with a banana and advised the terrified woman to stand up, but their efforts proved futile. The persistent monkey repeatedly attacked her before jumping onto a cloth rack and returning to snatch her shoe. It then nibbled on the footwear, evading capture despite several attempts to restrain it with a blanket. The mischievous animal ran through the store, perching on stands and leaping across product sections, prolonging the chaos and baffling rescuers. Varanasi: Monkey Enters Court Room During Gyanvapi Case Hearing in Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Chaos At Jhansi Mall

