A senior police officer in Mansa, Punjab, has been suspended following allegations of entering a gurdwara while intoxicated and assaulting volunteers there. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Boha was caught on video scaling the wall of the gurdwara with another man. According to police reports, the officer, identified as Singh, allegedly verbally and physically assaulted a volunteer on the gurdwara premises. The incident sparked outrage among locals and members of Sikh organisations, who gathered in protest outside the Boha police station the following morning, demanding justice and strict action against the officer. Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal condemned the incident and criticised the AAP-led Punjab government. In a post on a social media platform, she wrote, “Two months after the sacrilegious attack on the most revered gurdwara Akal Bunga Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi, the AAP government has again sprinkled salt on the wounds of the Sikh community by ordering an armed entry with shoes into a village gurdwara under Boha police station in Mansa.” She further added, “The drunk police personnel beat up ‘sewadars’ and did not even spare a fourteen-year-old boy. Such acts are reprehensible and should be probed by an independent agency to ensure punishment to the perpetrators.” Punjab Man Fights Off Three Mobile Snatchers, Beats Them Black and Blue After They Threatened Him With Knife; Video Surfaces.

