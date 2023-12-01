A man in Punjab showed courage and fought off three robbers who tried to snatch his mobile phone in Punjab on Thursday night, November 30. The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced online, wherein two men can be seen approaching the individual while he was on a call with someone outside his home. The snatchers threatened him with a knife, but he didn’t fear and retrieved a rod from his car, beating the robbers black and blue and teaching them a lesson. Viral Video: Two Women Cops Fight Off Armed Men, Foil Robbery Bid at Bank in Bihar’s Hajipur.

Punjab Man Fights Off Three Mobile Snatchers

A youngster taught a lesson to three snatchers who tried to snatch his phone while he was talking outside his home around 11:48 PM. The snatchers threatened him with a knife, but he didn’t fear and retrieved a rod from his car, beating them and teaching them a lesson. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/uQ4e18rhLp — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)