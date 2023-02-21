In a shocking incident, some miscreants brutally thrashed a man in Punjab’s Jagatpura village with iron rods. The victim suffered multiple fractures in his hands and legs and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. Former Punjab chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted the video of the man being severely beaten. In the video, the victim was seen repeatedly saying sorry and crying for help but the accused kept on beating him up. The police registered the First Information Report (FIR) under Indian Penal Code sections (IPC) on attempt to murder, creating law and order issues, among others. Video: Youth Killed, His Father Seriously Injured After Speeding Truck Hits Their Scooty in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pathankot.

Man Thrashed in Punjab:

Jungle Raj prevails in Punjab under @BhagwantMann's misrule. Such brutal incidents have started taking place so frequently & with impunity. Still the CM claims law & order situation good in state! Praying for the well being of injured, I demand strict action against the culprits. pic.twitter.com/aXiO1PLhP0 — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) February 20, 2023

