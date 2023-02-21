In an unfortunate incident, a 26-year-old scooter rider was killed after being hit by a truck in Pathankot, Jammu and Kashmir. The truck collided with the father-son duo, killing the son on the spot and severely injuring the father. The terrifying video of the truck colliding with the scooter is going viral on social media. Mexico Road Accident: 17 Migrants Dead, 13 Inured After Passenger Bus Crashes in Puebla.

Road Accident in Pathankot:

SHOCKING ROAD ACCIDENT IN J&K'S PATHANKOT A father & son duo riding on a #scooty were hit by a speeding truck at an intersection. The #accident led to the son's death with father suffering serious injuries. @deepduttajourno reports pic.twitter.com/ErOd2m425e — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) February 21, 2023

