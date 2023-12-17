During a vehicle check in Punjab’s Moga, three individuals reportedly opened fire at the police personnel on Sunday, December 17. In response, the police retaliated, asked them to surrender, and arrested them near the Lopon-Dodhar link road following a short chase. The miscreants allegedly belonged to the Bambiha gang. Visuals from after the encounter have surfaced online. Punjab: Police Encounter With Gangsters Caught on CCTV in Amritsar, Two Arrested (Watch Video).

Police Arrest Three Miscreants Following Cross-Firing in Moga

#WATCH | Punjab: Three miscreants arrested following an encounter with Moga police pic.twitter.com/pCzKmvWllv — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

Breaking: Another Encounter In Punjab’s Moga. During a check, when the police stopped the three shooters of the Bambiha group, they tried to escape and fired bullets at the police. In response, the police retaliated, asked them to surrender, and arrested them near the… pic.twitter.com/zHpOEyPPGi — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 17, 2023

