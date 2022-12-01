An encounter has taken place between police and gangster in Chheharta area of Amritsar, Punjab. After this encounter, the police arrested 2 gangsters. Amritsar Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh told about this incident that 307 cases have been registered against the accused. Both the miscreants have been arrested after laying siege to the entire area and 5 weapons have been recovered from them. Uttar Pradesh: Criminal Caught After Encounter With Police Regrets, Says ‘Will Leave World of Crime’ (Watch Video)

