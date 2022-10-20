In a shocking incident that took place in Punjab, a youth working in a mobile shop got injured in an alleged accidental firing by a policeman in Amritsar. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, the police officer can be seen showing his gun to people at the shop when all of a sudden he clicks the trigger and the bullet hits a man in the shop. Varinder Singh, ACP North, Amritsar said, "The accused police official has been suspended. We've recovered the CCTV footage." Video: Couple Carry Stillborn In Bike’s Side Box in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli After Hospital Denies Ambulance.

Youth Injured in Accidental Firing by Policeman

#WATCH | A youth working in a mobile shop got injured in an alleged accidental firing by a policeman in Punjab's Amritsar The accused police official has been suspended. We've recovered the CCTV footage: Varinder Singh, ACP North, Amritsar (CCTV visuals) pic.twitter.com/N8R0VpMhH0 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

