In a shocking incident, a couple was denied ambulance service and as a result they carried still born baby in bike’s side box. The horrible incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli where a man had brought his wife for the delivery of their child. The man than went to the office of District collector to complain against the hospital, saying that the doctor also demanded Rs 5,000 from his wife’s delivery. When they returned for the delivery, the clinic asked for an ultrasound, which revealed that the baby was dead. The clinic allegedly sent them back to the district hospital to deliver their still born. The couple asked for an ambulance to take the baby back to their village but the hospital refused. The video of a man taking out the infant’s body out of the bike’s side-bag has gone viral on social media. Video: Man Sets Bangladeshi Restaurant in New York On Fire Over Incorrect Chicken Biryani Order

Watch Shocking Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)