Rahul Gandhi gave a peek into his personal life while talking to Curly Tales' Kamiya Jani. The talks were on several topics including his food preferences, education, marriage plans, and also his love for ice creams. During the interview, the interviewer goes away for a while to take a phone call. However, when she returns back, Rahul is seen to have finished 4 cups of ice cream by then. As camera moves from the empty cups of ice cream towards Rahul Gandhi, he says his popular dialogue, 'Khatam, tata, goodbye'. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Says ‘I Consider BJP My Guru’ (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamiya Jani (@kamiya_jani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bharat Jodo (@bharatjodo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)