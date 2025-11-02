Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a break from election campaigning in poll-bound Bihar on Sunday to join former state minister Mukesh Sahni for a fishing session in Begusarai. After addressing a rally, Gandhi accompanied Sahni, chief of the Vikassheel Insan Party and ally in the INDIA bloc, to a local pond. The duo took a boat to the middle of the water, where Sahni, known as the “Son of Mallah,” demonstrated his fishing skills. Gandhi, dressed in his signature white T-shirt and cargo pants, followed him into the waist-deep water, prompting chants of “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad” from cheering villagers and fishermen. Videos of the two leaders bonding in the pond have gone viral, offering a lighter, relatable moment in the heat of the Bihar election campaign. ‘Paper Leak a Slap in Face of Bihar’s Youth’: Rahul Gandhi Slams NDA During Poll Rally in Darbhanga, Alleges ‘Rich Students Receive Papers Beforehand’ (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi Joins Mukesh Sahni for Fishing in Bihar’s Begusarai

#WATCH | Bihar: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi jumped into a pond and participated in a traditional process of catching fish in Begusarai. VIP chief and Mahagathbandhan's Deputy CM face, Mukesh Sahani, Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar, and others also present. pic.twitter.com/yNPcx2C3bn — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2025

