The husband of Uttarakhand minister Rekha Arya has landed the ruling establishment in controversy after a video of his remarks went viral. Girdhari Lal Sahu, spouse of a minister in the Pushkar Singh Dhami government, made the comments during a public event in Dhaulaghat, Someshwar in Almora district on December 23. Addressing youths, Sahu asked if they were married and remarked that “at this age, you should have three or four children.” He then added, “Bihar me 20–25 hazaar me mil jaati hain ladkiyan,” a statement that sparked outrage and embarrassment for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. As criticism mounted and social media erupted, Sahu issued a video apology, claiming, “My words were distorted. I was referring to a friend’s wedding.” He further said, “If anyone was hurt by my statement, I apologise with folded hands,” while accusing opponents and the Indian National Congress of politicising the issue. Ranveer Allahbadia’s Remarks Row: UP Women’s Commission Vice Chairperson Aparna Yadav Urges Centre To Take Action Against YouTubers Making Objectionable Comments.

Crude Marriage Remark by Uttarakhand Minister’s Husband Triggers Political Embarrassment for BJP

"लड़की बिहार से ले आएंगे! बिहार में ₹20-25 हजार में ही मिल जाती है!" भाजपाइयों और संघियों की बिहार की महिलाओं के बारे में ऐसी घृणित सोच है! इस पर प्रधानमंत्री और गृहमंत्री का भाजपा की ओर से स्पष्टीकरण आना चाहिए! पर बिहार भाजपा, जेडीयू और समस्त BJP के नेताओं के मुंह पर अब ताला… pic.twitter.com/a78WPZSg42 — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) January 2, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Account of RJD). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

