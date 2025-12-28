A goods train derailed in Bihar's Hajipur on Saturday night, December 27. According to news agency ANI, eight wagons of a goods train derailed between Lahabon and Simultala stations of Asansol Division (Eastern Railway) at 11:25 PM on December 27. The derailment disrupted train operations on both the Up and Down lines of the section. Speaking about the incident, CPRO, East Central Railway, said that accident Relief Train (ATR) teams from Asansol, Madhupur, and Jhajha were dispatched to the accident site. "Restoration work is underway on a war footing," the CPRO added. Bihar Rail Accident: 1 Killed, 4 Injured As Speeding Avadh-Assam Express Collides With Railway Trolley Between Kadhagola and Semapur Stations in Patna (Watch Video).

Goods Train Derails in Bihar's Hajipur

Hajipur, Bihar | Eight wagons of a goods train derailed between Lahabon and Simultala stations of Asansol Division (Eastern Railway) at 23:25 hrs on December 27, 2025. This has disrupted train operations on both the Up and Down lines of this section. Upon receiving the… — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2025

