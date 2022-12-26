Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday morning visited the memorials of Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Delhi. The Congress leader only wore a white t-shirt as Delhi shivered in a cold wave sweeping across north India. When asked about wearing a t-shirt, Speaking on what kept him warm, even as Delhi shivers in a coldwave, Gandhi scion said "the press asks me if I feel cold or not. But why doesn't the press ask this question to India's farmers, labourers?" However, netizens are amazed at how Congress MP kept himself warm in chilly Delhi weather. Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi Invites Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati and Jayant Singh To Participate in BJY.

Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Former PM Rajiv Gandhi:

Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Former PM Indira Gandhi:

What Gandhi Said When Asked About Wearing T-Shirt in Cold:

"The press asks me if I feel cold or not. But why doesn't the press ask this question to India's farmers, labourers?": Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/hEG8HAPPEO — NDTV (@ndtv) December 24, 2022

Just Wow:

Why doesn’t he wear jacket or sweater? Is he using thermals? I mean the cold is biting and this guy in a t-shirt.. just wow! — gomish sharma (@mrmagicbox) December 26, 2022

Banao, Banao!

#RahulGandhi ko PM banao kiyu ki woh Thandi mein T shirt pahankar Ghumte hai. 🤡🤡 — Kish@10 (@Kishs_10) December 26, 2022

Hame Bhi Batao:

In morning temperature of Delhi was 9 degree Celsius. Only in T shirt ? Itni energy kahan se laate ho bhai . @RahulGandhi — Robert Downey 🗨️ (@NoTime2Study) December 26, 2022

