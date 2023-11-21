Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, November 21, received a grand welcome in Rajasthan's Jaipur from the crowds gathered there for his roadshow during his campaigning for Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023. PM Modi travelled in an open-top vehicle. A video of PM Modi's roadshow has surfaced on social media. The Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 voting will be held on November 25. Counting votes will be done on December 3 along with four other states. 'Shameful, Disgraceful': BJP Flays Rahul Gandhi for Calling PM Narendra Modi 'Panauti' Over India's Loss in World Cup 2023 Final Match, Demands Apology (Watch Video).

PM Narendra Modi Gets Roaring Welcome

#WATCH | PM Modi receives a roaring welcome from crowds gathered for his roadshow in Rajasthan's Jaipur pic.twitter.com/0JZFljnRsc — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2023

