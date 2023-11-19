Video of a heated altercation between two students at a coaching facility has gone viral on social media. A video that was uploaded on the X (formerly Twitter) depicts two students violently hitting one another over a seat issue. Things appear to grow more violent as the students are seen shoving and hitting each other against the wall in the clip. The students are seen striking one other severely, and several onlookers can be seen laughing at them. Several individuals later intervened to stop the violent fight. Meanwhile, the whereabouts of the now-viral video remains unknown. Students Fight Inside Allen Classroom Video: Viral Clip Shows Boys Use Cuss Words, Throw Water at Each Other in Ugly Brawl.

Students Fight Inside Allen Classroom Video

Kalesh b/w Two Boys inside Allen Classroom over Seat issues pic.twitter.com/zFzZPswkww — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) November 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)