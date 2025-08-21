A fierce fight broke out between women passengers inside the Andhra Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus over a seat. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred when the bus was going towards Jaggayyapeta from Vijayawada. In the video, women passengers can be seen slapping and pulling each other's hair. Despite the fight, no one inside the bus tried to intervene or stop the fight. Nellore: Thief Drives Off With RTC Bus in Andhra Pradesh, Alerted Police Apprehend Man a Few Hours After Theft.

Andhra Pradesh Bus Fight Video

