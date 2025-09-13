A breathtaking yet scary video has surfaced on social media showing three tigers engaging in a fight in Ramnagar forest division in Uttarakhand's Nainital. What makes it scary, apart from the fact that it involves tigers, is that the forest guards were patrolling when they spotted the tigers and quickly climbed a tree. The forest guards then recorded the video of the tiger fight. In hushed voices, the guards can be heard whispering, “Damn! Majestic creatures,” followed by “Aree teen hai teen hai!” and “Yeh dekhe doston, dhyan se!” As the video moves forward, the three tigers break into a fierce brawl, prompting the guards to murmur, “Aree ladrahe hain bhayankar! Charge ho raha hai!” Dehradun: Narrow Escape for Forest Team As King Cobra Attacks Them During Rescue in Uttarakhand’s Bhaunwala Village, Video Surfaces.

Forest Guards Climb Tree As They Witness 3 Tigers Clashing in Uttarakhand’s Ramnagar

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Journalist Ramesh Bhatt), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

