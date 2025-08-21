A Gram Sabha meeting in Govardhan Gram Panchayat in Maharashtra's Nashik turned violent after two groups clashed over the approval of a discussion topic. The argument escalated quickly, with one group attacking with wooden sticks while the other retaliated by throwing chairs. The brawl, which lasted several minutes, involved both men and women and was caught on video. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Pune Brawl Video: Violent Fight Between Students Erupts Outside MIT College in Kothrud.

Fight Erupts at Grampanchayat Meeting in Nashik's Govardhan

