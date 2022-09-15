On Thursday, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said that wildlife conservation is the top priority of his government. "Due to efforts of the state government in wildlife conservation, the number of tigers in the state has exceeded 100," he added.

Check Tweet:

Rajasthan | Wildlife conservation is our top priority. Due to efforts of the state government in wildlife conservation, the number of tigers in the state has exceeded 100: CM Ashok Gehlot (14.09) pic.twitter.com/qXNVAQrsDf — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)