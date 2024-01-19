Many states have declared January 22 to be a public holiday or half-day in honour of the forthcoming 'Pran Prathishtha' ceremony for the Ram Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. After Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, and others, the state of Maharashtra has also reportedly announced a public holiday on January 22. All schools, colleges, and government offices will remain shut in the state on January 22. This comes after BJP leader and cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha recently demanded a public holiday in the state on the occasion in order to honour the significant Hindu event. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: Tripura Government Declares Half-Day Closure of Offices and Educational Institutions for Ram Mandir Inauguration on January 22.

Maharashtra Government Declares Public Holiday on January 22

A public holiday has been declared by #Maharashtra state on Monday January 22 on the occasion of Ram Temple opening in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/nBHHQqul2M — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) January 19, 2024

Maharashtra Government declares public holiday on January 22 on the occasion of Ram temple inauguration at Ayodhya — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 19, 2024

