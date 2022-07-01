The holy city of Odisha's Puri today is all set to celebrate the famous Rath Yatra 2022 festival of Lord Jagannath. On the occassion of the annual car festival President of India Ram Nath Kovind has extended his wam greetings to the Nation. Ram Nath Kovind said "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath. I wish that with the blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, there should be communication of happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life." Also, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Manipur CM N. Biren Singh, Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi have greeted the nation on the auspicious occassion.

President Ram Nath Kovind's Tweet

भगवान जगन्नाथ की रथ यात्रा के पुनीत अवसर पर सभी देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि महाप्रभु जगन्नाथ के आशीर्वाद से सभी के जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि का संचार हो। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 1, 2022

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's Tweet

As Mahaprabhu Jagannath along with Balabhadra ji and Subhadrā ji commences His yearly divine Rath Yatra to Gundicha Mandir, I pray to the Lord of the Universe to bless everyone with peace & prosperity. May Prabhu rid everyone’s lives of troubles and usher in bliss. जय जगन्नाथ! pic.twitter.com/JnRoF0o6xB — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 1, 2022

Manipur CM N. Biren Singh's Tweet

Greetings to everyone on this auspicious occasion of Kang/Rath Yatra. On this day, the idols of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra & Subhadra are taken on a beautifully adorned chariot with rituals called ‘Kang Chingba’ at Shri Shri Govindaji Temple and also at the localities of Manipur. pic.twitter.com/4zFT8wCwQz — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 1, 2022

Shiv Sena Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi's Tweet

Jai Jagannath! May the Rath Yatra bring joy, peace and growth in the country. Lord Jagannath, bless us all. #JagannathRathYatra pic.twitter.com/CmNA2W1jcg — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)