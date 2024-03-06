An SUV has been seized by the Delhi Police team at Rajouri Garden, despite the owner’s attempts to hide the vehicle’s identity by removing its number plate. The vehicle was involved in reckless driving and dangerous stunts along Najafgarh Road - Rajouri Garden. The police action was prompted by a complaint received from the RWA Rajouri Garden, which highlighted the issue of reckless driving and stunts by certain vehicles. Taking cognizance of the complaint, the police registered an FIR under section 279 of the IPC. Investigations are currently underway to apprehend the individual involved in the reckless driving. Gurugram Car Stunt Video: Youths Stand Out of Car Sunroof, Consume Alcohol; Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Delhi Viral Video

#WATCH | Delhi Police team at PS Rajouri Garden has seized an SUV despite the owner's attempts to conceal the vehicle's identity by removing its number plate, for reckless driving and dangerous stunts along Najafgarh Road - Rajouri Garden. A complaint by RWA Rajouri Garden was… pic.twitter.com/Gh04Bh2wH4 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024

