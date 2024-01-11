A video that has gone viral on social media platforms has drawn the attention of the police. The video shows two youths in a Brezza car with a Haryana registration number overtaking an i20 car. The incident, which was recorded by a man driving the i20, shows the youths standing on the sunroof of their car, publicly consuming alcohol, and waving their glasses to the rhythm of loud music. The incident reportedly occurred on Tuesday night on the Sohna highway. In response to the video, the police have launched an investigation based on the video’s location. However, an FIR has not yet been registered, and the identities of the men in the video remain unknown. Himachal Pradesh Car Stunt Video: Men Create Nuisance by Hanging Out of Moving Vehicle on Manali-Atal Tunnel Road, Video Surfaces.

Gurugram Car Stunt Video

