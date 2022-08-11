A senior member of the Taliban Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani was killed in a suicide attack at his Madrasa in Kabul. In a tweet, the deputy spokesman of the Taliban government Bilal Karimi confirmed the news. Meanwhile, Afghanistan's TOLO news reported that Haqqani died today in a blast at his seminary in Kabul.

Check Tweet:

Religious cleric Sheikh Rahimullah Haqqani was killed, said Bilal Karimi, dep. spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate, on Twitter. Reportedly Haqqani died today in a blast at his seminary in Kabul: Afghanistan's TOLO news pic.twitter.com/MFk8erFBaU — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022

