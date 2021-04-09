Mumbai Police Recovers 272 Remdesivir Injections From a Shop in Andheri, 2 Persons Have Been Arrested :

Maharashtra: Crime Branch of Mumbai Police recovered 272 Remdesivir injections that were kept at a shop in Andheri for black marketing. Two persons have been arrested. — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2021

