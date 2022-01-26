India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. The Republic Day Parade at Rajpath at 10.30 am. With Covid-19 protocols in place as several activities planned for today.

On the occasion of 73rd Ganatantra Diwas today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other political leaders have wished people.

PM Narendra Modi Greets Nation on Republic Day 2022:

आप सभी को गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। जय हिंद! Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind! #RepublicDay — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2022

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Wishes the Country on 73rd Ganatantra Diwas:

सभी को 73वें गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएं। भारतीय गणतंत्र के गौरव, एकता व अखंडता को अक्षुण्ण बनाए रखने के लिए अपना सर्वस्व अर्पण करने वाले सभी जवानों को नमन करता हूँ। आइए आज हम सभी स्वाधीनता के लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों के प्रति अपनी प्रतिबद्धता सुनिश्चित करने का संकल्प लें। जय हिन्द! pic.twitter.com/jujYZVCn3C — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 26, 2022

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Message to the Nation:

1950 में गणतंत्र दिवस पर हमारे देश ने विश्वास के साथ सही दिशा में पहला क़दम बढ़ाया था। सत्य और समानता के उस पहले क़दम को नमन। गणतंत्र दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/EA5ygwjwDD — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 26, 2022

Piyush Goyal Wishes:

Best wishes to every citizen on India’s 73rd #RepublicDay As we celebrate our nation’s sovereignty, let us salute our great leaders for giving us a Constitution that truly fulfils the aspirations of every Indian. देशवासियों को गणतंत्र दिवस की बहुत सारी शुभकामनाएं। 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/UVUWGQq5Dy — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) January 26, 2022

Rajnath Singh's Message to the Nation:

Greetings and warm wishes to the citizens of India on the occasion of 73rd #RepublicDay. This is an occasion to celebrate our democracy and cherish the ideas and values enshrined in our Constitution. Praying for the continued progress and prosperity of our country. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 26, 2022

The Constitution of India was enacted and adopted by the Constituent Assembly on 26thNovember 1949, which we now celebrate as Constitution Day. But it was made effective two months later. This was done to mark that day in 1930 when India resolved to win complete freedom.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)