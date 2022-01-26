New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on the occasion of the Republic Day.

India is observing its 73rd Republic Day, the day its constitution came into force.

Modi tweeted, "Wishing you all a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!"

