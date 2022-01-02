The Chandigarh adminstration on Sunday announced COVID-19 restrictions amid rising coronavirus cases. As per the new restrictions, restaurants including hotels, coffee shops, eating places, marriage palaces and banquet halls in Chandigarh will now open with 50 percent capacity. Only people ad ministered both doses of COVID-19 vaccine are allowed entry.

Tweet By ANI:

Restaurants including hotels, coffee shops, eating places, marriage palaces and banquet halls in Chandigarh will now open with 50% capacity. Only those who have taken both doses of vaccine will be allowed entry, reads an official order of SDMA, UT Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/UIkoYCyzKo — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)