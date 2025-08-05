What would you do if your bank account suddenly showed an over INR 10,01,35,60,00,00,00,00,00,01,00,23,56,00,00,00,00,299 balance? That’s the bizarre situation faced by Deepak, a 20-year-old from Dankaur, Greater Noida, who discovered a jaw-dropping 37-digit credit in his deceased mother’s Kotak Mahindra Bank account. The sum, reportedly INR 10,01,35,60,00,00,00,00,00,01,00,23,56,00,00,00,00,299, left him stunned. Reportedly, after Deepak visited the bank the next day, an official informed him that the account had been frozen due to the anomaly and flagged to the Income Tax Department, which has launched a full investigation into the massive, unexplained deposit. ‘Pay EMI and Take Back Your Wife’: Jhansi Bank Officials Accused of Holding Woman Hostage Over Loan Payment, UP Police Say ‘Allegations Have Not Been Confirmed’ (Video).

37-Digit Amount Credited in Kotak Mahindra Bank Account Belonging to Noida Man's Dead Mother

ग्रेटर नोएडा : एक शख्स के खाते में अचानक आए 1,13,55,00,00,00,00,00,000 रुपए! पूरे 36 डिजिट की रकम ट्रांसफर! बैंक बोला – “तकनीकी गड़बड़ी है…” भाई, गड़बड़ी तो दिल की धड़कनों में भी हो गई है! 😂 ऐ भई! इतना पैसा होता भी है क्या? मुझे तो इस समुंदर से एक लोटा ही दिलवा दो! 🪣💰 pic.twitter.com/EwQ8RPc2FS — Aatm Yatri (@AatmYatri) August 4, 2025

Kotak Mahindra Bank Account Frozen After INR 10,01,35,60,00,00,00,00,00,01,00,23,56,00,00,00,00,299 Credited Into Account

नोएडा में 20 साल के दीपक के कोटक महिंद्रा बैंक खाते में 36 डिजिट की धनराशि आई है। ये रकम 1 अरब 13 लाख 56 हजार करोड़ रुपए बैठती है। मेरा गणित थोड़ा कमजोर है। बाकी आप लोग गुणा-भाग कर सकते हैं। फिलहाल इनकम टैक्स विभाग जांच कर रहा है। बैंक खाता फ्रीज कर दिया गया है। pic.twitter.com/cLnZdMKozD — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 4, 2025

