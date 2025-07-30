In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a private bank in Jhansi is accused of keeping a man's wife hostage for failing to pay loan instalments. It is reported that the bank's staff allegedly detained the woman after her husband did not pay instalments. The loan recovery took an ugly turn as the woman was reportedly made to sit in the bank for nearly five hours and was not allowed to go until the police arrived and freed her. The unfortunate incident occurred under the Moth police station area. It is learnt that bankers told the man to pay EMI and take back his wife. The incident came to light when the woman's husband called 112, following which, cops arrived and freed the woman. After the incident, Jhansi police issued a statement and said that the allegations made by the man and his wife have not been confirmed so far. Sudden Death in Jhansi: Man Dies Instantly After Slipping on Restaurant Stairs While Carrying Paneer for Children; Video Goes Viral.

