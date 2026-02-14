A dramatic rescue at Vijayawada Railway Station has gone viral after an alert RPF constable saved a passenger from a near-fatal accident. The incident occurred on Platform 6 when a man attempting to board the Shalimar East Coast Express with his family suddenly slipped into the gap between the train and the platform. Constable M. Narasimha Rao, who was on duty nearby, reacted within seconds and pulled the passenger to safety. Simultaneously, the loco-pilot applied the emergency brake, preventing a major tragedy. Thanks to the swift coordination and presence of mind, the passenger escaped unhurt and later continued his journey with his family. Senior railway officials lauded the constable’s bravery and timely action. 'Sorry Sir': RPF Official Slaps Passenger, Attempts To Throw Him out of Train; Video Surfaces.

Alert RPF Constable Saves Passenger From Deadly Fall at Vijayawada Railway Station

Vijayawada: Passenger slipped while boarding moving train at Pf. 6. Alert RPF Head Constable M. Narasimha Rao pulled him to safety & applied emergency brake. Quick thinking saved a life! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/4jQHnNTwos — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 14, 2026

