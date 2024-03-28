A Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer’s swift action averted a tragedy after he saved a passenger from falling at Pune station. The passenger was attempting to board a moving train when he stumbled and was dragged along the platform. Digambar Desai, an RPF officer on duty, rushed to the passenger’s aid, pulling him away from the moving train and preventing him from falling onto the tracks. The incident, captured on the railway station’s CCTV system, was shared on the official DRM Pune Central Railway Twitter account. Along with the footage, the Railways also issued a warning to passengers against boarding or exiting moving trains. Mumbai: RPF Constable Mukesh Yadav Performs CPR, Saves Life of Commuter Who Collapsed at Kurla Railway Station (See Pics).

RPF Official Saves Man’s Life

Amidst the hustle at Pune station, MSF staff Mr. Digambar Desai's quick action and bravery saved a passenger from a near-fatal accident on board train no. 11301 Udyan Express. A true testament to dedication to passenger service.🙌 pic.twitter.com/hcGncUV94x — DRM Pune (@drmpune) March 28, 2024

