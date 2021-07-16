A Russian plane, with at least 13 people on board, has gone missing in Siberia, a report by AFP stated. The report informs that the plane that went missing was a 28 seater plane. It went missing in the Siberian region of Tomsk.

Russian plane goes missing in Siberia with at least 13 people on board, reports AFP — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

